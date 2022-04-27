Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $130,000 in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,565,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZWS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

NYSE:ZWS opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 18.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.24%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

