Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 1,069 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 194.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average of $62.05. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.15 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

