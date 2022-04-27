Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $151,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) by 201.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFEB. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 672.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 77.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PFEB opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92.

