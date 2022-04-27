Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $855,335.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $50,969.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,929 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $78.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.26. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

