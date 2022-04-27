Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Etsy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Etsy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $22,554,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Etsy by 36.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.95.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,975 shares of company stock worth $16,251,348. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $100.11 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.59 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.79.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

