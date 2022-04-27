Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) by 258.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000.
Shares of RIV stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
