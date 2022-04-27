M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in nCino by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

Get nCino alerts:

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.04. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $79.43.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $580,082.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,182,750.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255 in the last 90 days. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

nCino Profile (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.