Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,373,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 94.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 174,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 84,699 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 176.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 79,912 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 794.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 85,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 75,681 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 53.6% in the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 210,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 73,567 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.73.

