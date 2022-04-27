Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 172,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 272,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,211,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 82,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $98.58 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $97.64 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.92.

