Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 328 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,297,000 after buying an additional 20,906 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $84.29 on Wednesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $79.46 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.01.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

