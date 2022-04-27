Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 706.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 248.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 23,069 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,756,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 79,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period.

Shares of PDEC stock opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $31.88.

