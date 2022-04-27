Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 27,709 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 27,709 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350,453 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after acquiring an additional 288,598 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 872,675 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 16,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 634,305 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 61,018 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.99.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

