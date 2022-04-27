iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Position Cut by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.27.

