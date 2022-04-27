Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,566 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.63% of Southern First Bancshares worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFST has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

SFST opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.13.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 42.36%. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

