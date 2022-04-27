Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires New Shares in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 241,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 58,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $486,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 32,011 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $344.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.36.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 97.93%.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

