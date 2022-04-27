EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 201,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 24,719 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $105.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $111.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

