Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 197.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $64.91.

