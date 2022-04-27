Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $160,000 Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock opened at $99.79 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $169.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.29.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

