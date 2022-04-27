Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $165,000 Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on VSTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.56. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

