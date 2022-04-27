Royce & Associates LP Has $3.15 Million Stake in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,410 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.44% of CBTX worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CBTX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,600,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 157,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 71,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CBTX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ CBTX opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. CBTX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $691.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.33). CBTX had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. CBTX’s payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

