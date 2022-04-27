Royce & Associates LP Buys 245,000 Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.91% of Express worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Express by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

EXPR opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.39. Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70.

Express ( NYSE:EXPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $594.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.90 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

