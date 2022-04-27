SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $410.00 Price Target at Raymond James

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $392.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $351.20 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $281.45 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 164.88 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.96.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after purchasing an additional 352,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,193,000 after acquiring an additional 245,174 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,871,000 after acquiring an additional 328,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,759,000 after acquiring an additional 72,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

