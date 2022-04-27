2,000 Shares in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 89,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 27,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 28,717 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

AMRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

