EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,814,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 712.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 82,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

AGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th.

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $236,649.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,907,674.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,871. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGO stock opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

