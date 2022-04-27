Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 3,160 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 164.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

PJAN stock opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

