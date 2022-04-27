Royce & Associates LP Sells 194,422 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201,472 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 194,422 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.25% of IAMGOLD worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $31,851,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $1,218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,062,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 40,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.75 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

