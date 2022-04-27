Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 508,472 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.10% of Diana Shipping worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 125,041 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,149,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 86,316 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 126,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

DSX opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $441.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.99. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 26.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 126.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DSX shares. TheStreet raised Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it operated a fleet of 34 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

