Royce & Associates LP Sells 2,090 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.12% of Plexus worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in Plexus by 8.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after acquiring an additional 66,441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Plexus by 61.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 51,646 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 2,663.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 37,401 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth $2,953,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 786,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,317,000 after buying an additional 29,601 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $140,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.12.

Plexus stock opened at $77.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.23. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $817.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

