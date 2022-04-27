Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.07% of Papa John’s International worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in Papa John’s International by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 115,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 77,299 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at $3,891,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 108.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,150,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PZZA. StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

PZZA stock opened at $96.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,816.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.79. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -7,000.00%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

