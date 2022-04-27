Royce & Associates LP Sells 50,000 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GFI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 1,856.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,609 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,562 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,474,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,862,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,887 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GFI. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of GFI opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.1738 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

