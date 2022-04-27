Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 163.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 311.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 12.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 109,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the third quarter worth about $378,000. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

In related news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $84,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $650,714.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Shares of USM opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.65.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Profile (Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.