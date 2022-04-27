SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at Barclays

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $378.00 to $385.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $392.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $351.20 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $281.45 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.98 and a 200-day moving average of $340.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.88 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

