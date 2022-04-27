Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,131 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. FMR LLC increased its stake in MAG Silver by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MAG Silver by 147.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 62,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MAG Silver by 55.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 65,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in MAG Silver by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in MAG Silver by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after acquiring an additional 346,924 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 176.65 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

