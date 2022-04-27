Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $10.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Gossamer Bio traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 77490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

In other news, EVP Waage Christian sold 10,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $95,533.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $169,601.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,038 shares of company stock worth $358,542 in the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $26,576,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 26.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $614,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,342 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $586.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

