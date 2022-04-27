Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 172.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Futu were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Futu by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 10.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Futu by 47.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,806,000 after buying an additional 109,282 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Futu by 16.2% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 193,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA cut shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Futu has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.68.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.31. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $181.44.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 39.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

