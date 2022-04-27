Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,131 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.5% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 245,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,271,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $270.22 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.67 and its 200 day moving average is $310.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.89.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

