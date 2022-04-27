Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $677,000 Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 70.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $292,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $40,321.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Coupa Software to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $87.29 on Wednesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $283.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.