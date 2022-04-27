Toronto Dominion Bank Has $87,000 Holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,597 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 1.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,748 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 0.8% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 1.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,034 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 7.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,845 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXK shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

EXK stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.39 million, a PE ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

