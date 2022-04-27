Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,750 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.4% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,028,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,202 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.89.

MSFT opened at $270.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.52. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

