Toronto Dominion Bank Buys Shares of 6,437 Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONL stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

