AMS Capital Ltda Purchases 43,030 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AMS Capital Ltda boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,710 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,030 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 9.5% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.89.

MSFT stock opened at $270.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.67 and its 200 day moving average is $310.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

