Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires Shares of 12,200 Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,216,000 after purchasing an additional 190,363 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,180,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,340 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,944,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 784,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSS. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

FSS stock opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.53. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

