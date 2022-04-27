MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.27

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.27 and last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 5622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

Several research firms have weighed in on MFA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on MFA Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.63.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). MFA Financial had a net margin of 95.85% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter worth $168,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter worth $42,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter worth $369,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in MFA Financial by 12.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 73,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

