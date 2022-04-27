Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 627.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.76. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 315.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

