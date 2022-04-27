Fountainhead AM LLC Buys 57 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,532 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.7% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.89.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $270.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.52. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

