Royce & Associates LP Sells 5,000 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,207 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.56% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ABTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 14.00%.
Allegiance Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.