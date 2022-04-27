Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 131,410 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.22% of Methode Electronics worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 31.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 7.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 492.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 76,068 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1,366.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 29,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 96,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

NYSE:MEI opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $291.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 18.24%.

MEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

About Methode Electronics (Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.