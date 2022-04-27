Royce & Associates LP Has $4.22 Million Stake in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,293 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.28% of Ranger Energy Services worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $171.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.80. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

