Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 473.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 137,410 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.47% of Benchmark Electronics worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 28.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 38.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $826.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 66.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

