Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,805 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $193.61 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $205.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.51.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JKHY. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

